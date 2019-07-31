San Francisco Giants (54-53, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (56-50, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (7-8, 3.95 ERA) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (3-5, 4.46 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Drew Smyly. Smyly pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with five strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Phillies are 32-23 on their home turf. Philadelphia has hit 136 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads them with 24, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Giants are 29-25 on the road. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Buster Posey leads the team with an average of .260. The Phillies won the last meeting 4-2. Drew Smyly recorded his second victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Tyler Beede took his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 72 RBIs and is batting .253. Hoskins is 10-for-40 with a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 97 hits and has 55 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.34 ERA

Giants: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 60-day IL (shoulder), Evan Longoria: 10-day IL (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.