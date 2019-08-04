Chicago White Sox (47-61, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (58-52, second in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (5-9, 5.43 ERA) Phillies: Drew Smyly (2-5, 6.86 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.

The Phillies are 34-25 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .419 this season. Corey Dickerson leads the team with a mark of .547.

The White Sox are 20-33 on the road. Chicago is slugging .395 as a unit. Tim Anderson leads the team with a slugging percentage of .478. The Phillies won the last meeting 3-2. Aaron Nola earned his 10th victory and Rhys Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Ross Detwiler took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 116 hits and is batting .282. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Leury Garcia leads the White Sox with 117 hits and has 29 RBIs. Ryan Goins is 7-for-32 with three doubles over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 2-8, .205 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Carson Fulmer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).

