WASHINGTON — Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is out of Monday night’s lineup against Washington with right knee soreness after leaving Sunday’s loss in Cleveland in the eighth inning.

Realmuto, who is hitting .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, has started 130 of Philadelphia’s first 154 games at catcher. He made his second All-Star Game appearance this year.

“J.T. was prepared today,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “He was open about being willing to play today. It was a decision I made on his behalf to protect him and look out for his best interests.”

Realmuto said he suffered the injury while running out a double play grounder in the fifth inning. He said he didn’t feel anything while running but experienced discomfort while catching.

Realmuto said he would undergo an MRI as a precautionary measure.

“I don’t want to take any chances,” Realmuto said. “I don’t see it being anything too serious. I should feel better tomorrow.”



Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto watches his RBI-double off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Adam Plutko during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Phil Long/Associated Press)

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.