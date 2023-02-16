Phillies sign RHP Dom�nguez to 2-year contract extension

Terms of the deal announced Thursday were not immediately available.

Domínguez, 28, made a career-high 54 appearances in 2022, posting a 3.00 ERA with nine saves, a 1.137 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 51 innings. He held opponents to a .197 batting average. Domínguez went 2-0 with one save and a 1.69 ERA in nine playoff appearances for the National League champions.