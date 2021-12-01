A veteran of eight major league seasons with the Detroit Tigers (2014), Milwaukee Brewers (2015-20) and Los Angeles (2021), Knebel has appeared in 266 career games, posting a 3.23 ERA with 60 saves and 366 strikeouts in 262 innings.
Knebel was named to his first National League All-Star team in 2017 and led all NL pitchers with 76 appearances while ranking second (min. 75.0 IP) among all relievers with a 1.78 ERA.
Knebel was originally selected by Detroit in the first round (39th overall) in the 2013 MLB Draft.
