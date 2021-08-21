Padres: Newly acquired RHP Jake Arrieta (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 10-day IL, two days after he exited his first Padres outing in the fourth inning of San Diego’s loss to the Rockies on Aug. 18. ... RHP Yu Darvish (lower back tightness) threw a bullpen session on Friday, his first since he exited his start on Aug. 12. Manager Jayce Tingler would not put a timetable on a potential Darvish return. … RHP Chris Paddack (left oblique strain) threw off the front slope of the mound on Wednesday, then went through an intensive bullpen session on Friday in which he threw 25 pitches. ... .RHP Dinelson Lamet (right forearm inflammation) threw a bullpen session on Thursday, his first since a hip he incurred in mid-August. Lamet, who has spent four stints on the IL with elbow/forearm related issues this season, is being prepped to return as a reliever in September. ... .LHP Drew Pomeranz (left flexor tendon tear) was moved to the 60-day IL and is not expected to return until next season.