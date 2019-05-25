Philadelphia Phillies (30-21, first in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-23, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (4-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (3-5, 4.65 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia’s Segura puts 15-game hit streak on the line against Brewers.

The Brewers are 17-10 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 83 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 20, averaging one every eight at-bats.

The Phillies are 12-11 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .411 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .519. The Phillies won the last meeting 6-4. Vince Velasquez notched his second victory and Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Freddy Peralta took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 20 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 39 RBIs and is batting .260. Andrew McCutchen is 14-for-38 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .274 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Phillies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.