Philadelphia Phillies (27-19, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (27-17, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (4-4, 4.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (4-3, 5.14 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Jean Segura is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Philadelphia readies to play Chicago.

The Cubs are 15-6 in home games. Chicago has hit 69 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with 11, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Phillies are 9-9 in road games. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .323 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .382. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rizzo leads the Cubs with 11 home runs and is slugging .523. Kris Bryant is 14-for-39 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .527. Andrew McCutchen is 9-for-37 with a double, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Phillies: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 10-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder).

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

