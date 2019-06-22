Miami Marlins (28-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (39-36, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (0-2, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Phillies are 16-15 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has hit 89 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with 20, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Marlins are 15-21 on the road. Miami has hit 56 home runs this season, the lowest total in the MLB. Brian Anderson leads them with nine, averaging one every 30.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 43 RBIs. Scott Kingery is 15-for-37 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Anderson leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .247. Holaday is 3-for-11 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .239 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (left hamstring strain), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (triceps), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion), Jorge Alfaro: day-to-day (head).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

