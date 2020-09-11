The Phillies are 17-10 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .338 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .404.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Marlins with 48 hits and has 22 RBIs.
J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 11 home runs and is batting .266.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
