Philadelphia Phillies (21-19, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (20-19, third in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Philadelphia will play on Friday.

The Marlins are 13-12 against NL East teams. The Miami offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .296.

The Phillies are 17-10 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .338 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .404.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Marlins with 48 hits and has 22 RBIs.

J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with 11 home runs and is batting .266.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Roman Quinn: (concussion), Jay Bruce: (quad), Scott Kingery: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.