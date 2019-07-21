Philadelphia Phillies (51-48, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-51, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: TBD Pirates: Dario Agrazal (2-0, 2.46 ERA)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are looking to win the series with a victory.

The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the The Phillies have gone 21-27 away from home. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .391. The Pirates won the last meeting 5-1. Joe Musgrove earned his seventh victory and Starling Marte went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Zach Eflin took his 10th loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 61 extra base hits and is slugging .617. Marte is 10-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 102 hits and has 41 RBIs. Bryce Harper is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .282 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Phillies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger/forearm), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Steven Brault: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Tommy Hunter: 10-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Sean Rodriguez: 10-day IL (abdominal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.