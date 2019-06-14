Philadelphia Phillies (38-30, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-29, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Nick Pivetta (4-1, 4.93 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (7-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Zach Eflin. Eflin pitched eight innings, giving up two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against Arizona.

The Braves are 10-8 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .332, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .397.

The Phillies have gone 15-9 against division opponents. Philadelphia has hit 82 home runs as a team this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with 19, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 83 hits and is batting .311. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-35 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bruce leads the Phillies with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .586. Scott Kingery is 9-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .277 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .237 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (shoulder), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (forearm), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Andrew McCutchen: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Haseley: 10-day IL (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

