Philadelphia Phillies (73-68, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (72-69, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (6-7, 4.80 ERA) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (10-7, 3.97 ERA)

LINE: Mets -161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Drew Smyly. Smyly threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with six strikeouts against New York.

The Mets are 35-33 against NL East teams. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .392.

The Phillies have gone 29-31 against division opponents. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .286. The Phillies won the last meeting 5-0. Drew Smyly earned his fourth victory and Cesar Hernandez went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Marcus Stroman registered his 13th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 45 home runs and has 107 RBIs. McNeil is 10-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 100 RBIs and is batting .254. J.T. Realmuto is 13-for-38 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Bryce Harper: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

