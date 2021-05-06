Phillies: RHP Archie Bradley expects to return in about two weeks from an oblique injury that’s sidelined him since April 11. Bradley signed a $6 million, one-year contract and was expected to add depth in the bullpen. He had a career-best 18 saves in 2019. Bradley said he came down with a cold about a week ago (“I was coughing and sneezing a lot”) that set his recovery week back a week. “I’ve been sitting inside watching a lot of games go by where I would have been a huge part in those games,” Bradley said. “I think I make a difference.” ... Placed LHP JoJo Romero on the 10-day IL with a left elbow sprain. LHP Ranger Suarez has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.