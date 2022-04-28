Phillips' infield hit lifts Rays to 2-1 win over Mariners

Placeholder while article actions load

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Phillips bounced a tiebreaking single off pitcher Chris Flexen’s leg in the seventh inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 Thursday. With Harold Ramirez on third base and two out in a 1-1 game, Phillips grounded a comebacker at Flexen (1-3) that caromed off the pitcher’s right leg toward the left side of the infield, which was vacated by a shift. Ramirez scored easily.

J.P. Feyereisen (1-0) got the win after pitching a perfect seventh and eighth.

Ryan Thompson, the Rays’ sixth pitcher of the game, struck out pinch-hitter Tom Murphy with a runner on second to end the game and earn his second save.

Phillips had two hits, drove in both of Tampa Bay’s runs and had a big outfield assist in the ninth inning.

After Adam Frazier’s leadoff single, Eugenio Suarez drove in Seattle’s run with a triple in the first off starter Jeffrey Springs.

Flexen gave up two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings while striking out four.

Seattle manager Scott Servais, who had two calls successfully reversed by replay challenges, was ejected by home plate umpire Shane Livensparger after a called third strike on Julio Rodriguez in the sixth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales had a normal throwing routine Thursday after being struck on the left wrist by a 109 mph line drive in the first inning Wednesday night. The Mariners have not determined whether Gonzales will make his next start Monday at Houston. ... IF Evan White (sports hernia) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Rays: C Mike Zunino sat out a second game after straining his left bicep Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash (1-1, 4.20) will face Marlins RHP Elieser Hernandez (1-1, 5.87) on Friday night in the first of three games at Miami.

Rays: RHP Corey Kluber (0-1, 3.68) will pitch the opener of a three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins and RHP Dylan Bundy (3-0, 0.59) on Friday night.

