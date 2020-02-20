Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection.
A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Phillies reliever Héctor Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.