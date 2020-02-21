Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection.
He lost at a hearing two years ago, when he was given Miami’s $2.9 million offer instead of his $3.5 million request.
A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday.
Phillies reliever Héctor Neris agreed Thursday night to a $4.6 million, one-year deal, avoiding a hearing.
