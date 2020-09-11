Wheeler, 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts, had been scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami. That start has been pushed back to Monday, which is probably wishful thinking, manager Joe Girardi said.
For now, Wheeler’s finger is swollen, sore and taped.
“We don’t think it’s a DL thing, but it depends on what happens to the nail,” Girardi said.
Wheeler said the nail has been an issue throughout his career, and it’s prone to catch on things. He hurt it Wednesday shortly after the team arrived in Miami.
“It’s just going to be a day to day thing,” he said. “We’ll see how the soreness goes, and see how this thing starts healing up.”
Spencer Howard is scheduled to start in place of Wheeler on Saturday.
___
