Phils star Harper back Friday, 2 months after broken thumb

PHILADELPHIA — Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is set to start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, just two months after having his left thumb broken by a pitch. Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson announced Harper’s impending return from the injured list Thursday after consulting with the star. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Harper hit two home runs and a game-winning double in a a two-game rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. His minor league stint was originally expected to last a few games longer.

Harper took off Thursday to recover from some soreness, but is set to be the designated hitter when the Phillies host Pittsburgh to start of a three-game weekend series.

The two-time NL MVP was hitting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs when the thumb was broken by a fastball from San Diego’s Blake Snell on June 25.

Since his departure, Philadelphia has climbed into the second wild-card position in the National League with a 30-20 record without him.

