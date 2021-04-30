Phillies: Segura could return from the 10-day IL on Saturday. ... Harper said he was thankful he wasn’t seriously hurt after he was beaned by Genesis Cabrera. Harper said he was in a lot of pain and replayed the hit in his mind. “You’re talking a couple of inches up or a couple of inches over on either side and we might be having a different conversation,” Harper said. Harper, who has six home runs, said he won’t rush back to the lineup. He did suffer a sore right wrist when the ball hit him. Harper said he had no ill will toward Cabrera and realized the beanball was not intentional. “It hit me and I’m just very lucky to be sitting here talking to you guys right now,” Harper said.