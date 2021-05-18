Mets: Minor league outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, New York’s first-round draft pick a year ago, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder. An MRI revealed a tear of the labrum as well as injury to the articular cartilage of the shoulder. ... The Mets got a rare bit of encouraging injury news when an MRI gave RHP Taijuan Walker a clean bill of health. He was forced to leave Monday’s 3-1 win over the Braves after only three innings, but manager Luis Rojas said the issue appears to be something in Walker’s windup and delivery. The team will study video to try to determine the cause of the problem.