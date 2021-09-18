Giants: Reliever Jake McGee was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right oblique muscle that he felt earlier in the week while warming up in the bullpen. The next day McGee still felt it when playing catch and a scan was ordered that revealed the strain. “It wasn’t something that was causing him severe discomfort,” manager Gabe Kapler said. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski missed a third straight start after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow Tuesday against San Diego. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (strained pitching elbow) played catch out to 90 feet with the hope he will throw live batting practice Sept. 27th or 28th and he could potentially pitch before the regular season ends. ... OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) still needs some minor league rehab at-bats before being activated.