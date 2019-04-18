Toronto Blue Jays (7-12, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-6, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Clay Buchholz (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking for a series win with a victory over Minnesota.

The Twins are 5-3 on their home turf. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .429.

The Blue Jays are 3-6 in road games. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the team with an OBP of .431. The Twins won the last meeting 4-1. Jake Odorizzi earned his first victory and Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Minnesota. Trent Thornton took his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with four home runs and is slugging .509. Polanco is 18-for-35 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with nine extra base hits and is slugging .606. Billy McKinney is 9-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 10-day IL (elbow), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Davis: 10-day IL (ankle), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.