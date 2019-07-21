Oakland Athletics (57-42, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-38, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daniel Mengden (5-1, 4.21 ERA) Twins: Michael Pineda (6-5, 4.38 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Oakland will meet at Target Field on Sunday.

The Twins are 29-19 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 181 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the team with 23 while slugging .515 with 45 extra-base hits.

The Athletics are 26-22 on the road. Oakland has hit 162 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 22, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats. The Athletics won the last meeting 5-4. Blake Treinen earned his third victory and Mark Canha went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Taylor Rogers took his second loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kepler leads the Twins with 23 home runs and is slugging .515. Mitch Garver is 8-for-26 with four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Marcus Semien leads the Athletics with 109 hits and is batting .268. Ramon Laureano is 20-for-37 with six doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 8-2, .288 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 7-day IL (concussion), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (blister), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.