Minnesota Twins (62-40, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (45-55, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (6-5, 4.41 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-2, 6.19 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins are set to visit the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox are 22-21 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 115 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads them with 22, averaging one every 18.3 at-bats.

The Twins have gone 22-12 against division opponents. Minnesota has hit 199 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads them with 26, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 10-3. Jose Berrios recorded his ninth victory and Nelson Cruz went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBIs for Minnesota. Lucas Giolito took his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 72 RBIs and is batting .269. Yoan Moncada is 10-for-40 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kepler leads the Twins with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .532. Cruz is 12-for-40 with eight home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Twins: 4-6, .283 batting average, 5.74 ERA, outscored by six runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Eloy Jimenez: 10-day IL (elbow), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), C.J. Cron: 10-day IL (thumb), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

