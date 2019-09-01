Minnesota Twins (83-52, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-93, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (10-5, 4.16 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-13, 4.18 ERA)

LINE: Twins -209; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Tigers are 19-39 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .292, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Twins are 35-20 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for fourth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the lineup with a mark of .382. The Tigers won the last meeting 10-7. Matthew Boyd earned his seventh victory and Ronny Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs for Detroit. Martin Perez took his sixth loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is slugging .442. Dawel Lugo is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 91 RBIs and is batting .283. Jake Cave is 8-for-29 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .252 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Twins: 7-3, .286 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

