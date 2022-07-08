Pirates acquire RHP Yohan Ramirez from Guardians for cash

MILWAUKEE — The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis.

The Pirates announced the deal Friday before starting a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ramirez, 27, has appeared in a combined eight games this season with the Seattle Mariners and Guardians. He is 1-0 with a 6.97 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings. Right-handers are hitting .222 against him.