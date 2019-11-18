Cherington called joining the Pirates the “ideal opportunity.” He is the second high-profile hire by Pittsburgh during the offseason. Travis Williams was brought on as team president last month when Frank Coonelly stepped away after 12 years.

One of Cherington’s first jobs will be finding a manager. The Pirates fired Clint Hurdle on the final day of the regular season and put the search of his replacement on pause until a new general manager was brought in.

