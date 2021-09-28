Cubs: RF Jason Heyward will miss the remainder of the season. He has been sidelined since Sept. 12 with a concussion. … C Willson Contreras (wrist soreness) was not in the lineup, but pinch-hit in the ninth inning and grounded out to end the game. … Rookie RHP Keegan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list, ending his season, and RHP Jason Adam was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.