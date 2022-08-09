Pirates' Castro has phone fly from back pocket during slide

Called up from Triple-A Indianapolis before the game, Castro slid headfirst into third in the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night and had his phone fly out of his back pocket.

Third base umpire Adam Hamari immediately saw the phone and pointed to it on the ground. The 23-year-old Castro picked up the phone and handed it to Pirates third base coach Mike Rebelo, who had an exasperated look on his face before taking it.