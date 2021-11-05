The Pirates have All-Star Bryan Reynolds in center field and Ben Gamel played solidly in left field but right field is wide open. The Pirates waived Gregory Polanco in late August and used a variety of players following his departure, including Yoshi Tsutsugo, who became a free agent on Thursday.
Allen is a career .241 hitter in the majors, with stops in Cleveland, San Diego and New York. He hit an impressive .326 in 73 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre last season.
