Burdi went 0-1 with his first big league save with a 3.86 ERA in three appearances in 2020 before going on the injured list. He was re-evaluated last month and surgery was recommended. The full recovery time is estimated at 16-18 months, ruling Burdi out for the 2021 season.
The setback is the latest in Burdi’s star-crossed career. He had Tommy John surgery in 2017 while pitching in the Twins’ organization. He reached the majors with the Pirates in 2018 and made the team out of spring training in 2019. He was off to a solid start when he went down against Arizona a couple of weeks into the season with a throbbing pain in his right arm.
He underwent surgery after being diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome and began the truncated 2020 season as the team’s closer. His joy, however, was short-lived. He lasted just three games before getting hurt again.
Burdi had a $574,500 salary this year, reduced to $212,778 in prorated pay, and would have been eligible for arbitration for the first time.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.