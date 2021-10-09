The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate.
Cora, a second baseman for most of his 11 years in the big leagues, also worked with Pittsburgh infielders. The Pirates made just 70 errors this season, fewest in the majors.
“Joey Cora is a great baseball man whose love for the game and passion for the job was obvious every day that he represented the Pittsburgh Pirates,” manager Derek Shelton said. “I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization along with all the time and dedication that he gave to our players.”
Cora previously was a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox and Miami.
