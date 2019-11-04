AD

Archer agreed to a $25.5 million, six-year contract with Tampa Bay in 2014 that included two team options. The 2020 option carried a $1.75 million buyout. Archer’s deal includes an $11 million option for 2021 with a $250,000 buyout.

AD

Marte, 31, is arguably coming off the best season of his eight-year career, hitting .295 while setting career highs in both home runs (23) and RBIs (82) while also stealing 25 bases. As part of a deal agreed to in 2014 that guaranteed $31 million over six years, this year’s option included a $2 million buyout. The Pirates have a $12.5 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Pittsburgh exercised the options while searching for both a general manager and a manager. The team parted ways with former manager Clint Hurdle at the end of the regular season and fired longtime general manager Neal Huntington last week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD