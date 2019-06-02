Milwaukee Brewers (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (5-0, 2.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (5-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will play on Sunday at PNC Park.

The Pirates are 12-10 against opponents from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.00, Joe Musgrove leads the staff with a mark of 4.85.

The Brewers have gone 14-10 against division opponents. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the lineup with a mark of .392. The Brewers won the last meeting 12-10. Adrian Houser notched his first victory and Yelich went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Alex McRae took his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and has 52 RBIs. Elias Diaz is 11-for-33 with three doubles and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 31 extra base hits and is batting .309. Orlando Arcia is 11-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .300 batting average, 7.63 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 7-day IL (concussion).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

