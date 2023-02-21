Pirates' guest shagging fly balls requires medical attention

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRADENTON, Fla. — A guest of the Pittsburgh Pirates required emergency medical attention on Tuesday while fielding fly balls on a practice field. The Pirates say the guest was shagging balls at the team’s spring training complex when he had “a medical event” that required immediate attention and caused practice to stop.

“He was attended to by Pirates medical personnel, is alert and responsive, and being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the Pirates said in a statement.

According to observers, Pirates players, coaches and staff members stood in the outfield while the man received medical attention. Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh-Tribune Review tweeted the players, coaches and staffers “politely clapped” as the man was taken off the field on a stretcher.

There was no immediate information on the man’s status.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article