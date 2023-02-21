Pirates' guest shagging fly balls requires medical attention

BRADENTON, Fla. — A guest of the Pittsburgh Pirates required emergency medical attention on Tuesday while fielding fly balls on a practice field.
“He was attended to by Pirates medical personnel, is alert and responsive, and being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the Pirates said in a statement.
According to observers, Pirates players, coaches and staff members stood in the outfield while the man received medical attention. Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh-Tribune Review tweeted the players, coaches and staffers “politely clapped” as the man was taken off the field on a stretcher.
There was no immediate information on the man’s status.
