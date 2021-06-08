Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (right shoulder inflammation) is expected to be activated from the injured list Wednesday and make his season debut by starting against the Pirates. ... Muncy went 2 for 5 in returning to the lineup after sitting out a game with right ankle pain. ... SS Corey Seager’s broken right hand is healing faster than expected, according to Roberts, but there is no timetable for the return of last year’s World Series MVP. ... LHP Garrett Cleavinger (left forearm inflammation) pitched one scoreless inning in his first game on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City.