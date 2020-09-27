The Indians are 17-12 on their home turf. Cleveland has hit 57 home runs this season, last in the American League. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 17, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.
The Pirates are 6-21 on the road. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .281 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with an OBP of .333.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 32 extra base hits and is batting .287.
Moran leads the Pirates with 20 extra base hits and is batting .254.
INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (lat strain), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Cole Tucker: (concussion), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Kevin Newman: (knee), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.