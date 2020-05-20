Kramer was in the mix for a utility spot with the Pirates. He hit .149 with a home run and two RBIs in 29 appearances for the team in 2019 and batted .240 in 11 games during spring training before the Major League Baseball season went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MLB is talking with players about plans to start the season, possibly in early July.
