San Francisco Giants (8-14, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-6, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will sweep the series over San Francisco with a win.

The Pirates are 6-2 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 15 home runs as a team this season. Jung Ho Kang leads the team with three while slugging .365.

The Giants are 3-9 on the road. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .263, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .329. The Pirates won the last meeting 3-1. Jameson Taillon notched his first victory and Cole Tucker went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Derek Holland registered his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kang leads the Pirates with three home runs and is batting .154. Starling Marte is 8-for-42 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with four home runs and is batting .224. Belt is 7-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .219 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (hand), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Starling Marte: 10-day IL (abdominal contusion), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (left clavicle), Adam Frazier: day-to-day (back), Elias Diaz: 10-day IL (illness).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.