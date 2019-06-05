Atlanta Braves (33-27, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (2-4, 5.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (3-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 11-18 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .310, led by Josh Bell with a mark of .386.

The Braves are 17-12 on the road. Atlanta ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .259 batting average, Freddie Freeman leads the team with an average of .310. The Braves won the last meeting 12-5. Dan Winkler recorded his second victory and Austin Riley went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Kyle Crick registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with 75 hits and is batting .332. Elias Diaz is 12-for-31 with two doubles and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Freeman leads the Braves with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .578. Riley is 12-for-41 with a double, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .300 batting average, 7.24 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.