The Pirates are 9-13 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .279 is last in the National League. Jacob Stallings leads the club with an OBP of .391.
The Cubs are 15-9 in division play. Chicago has hit 54 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with 10, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Moran leads the Pirates with seven home runs and is batting .264.
Schwarber leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
