The Pirates are 12-15 in division games. Pittsburgh has a collective on-base percentage of .282, last in the majors. Colin Moran leads the club with a mark of .343.
TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .211.
Moran leads the Pirates with seven home runs and has 13 RBIs.
INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Thornburg: (elbow), Wade Miley: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (right mid-back), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Jesse Winker: (back).
Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Tyler Bashlor: (back), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
