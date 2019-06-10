Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jordan Lyles reacts after giving up a home run to Milwaukee Brewers’ Mike Moustakas during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Milwaukee. (Morry Gash/Associated Press)

ATLANTA — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed right-hander Jordan Lyles on the 10-day injured list with tightness in his left hamstring.

The move came after Lyles gave up three runs, five hits and four walks over three innings in a 5-3 loss at Milwaukee on Saturday.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle says Lyles’ hamstring problem caused “collateral damage” to the bullpen. Hurdle said he thought the injury affected Lyles’ delivery.

Lyles is 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA in 12 starts.

Right-hander Montana DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis before Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

