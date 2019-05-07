Texas Rangers (16-16, third in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (16-15, fourth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Adrian Sampson (0-1, 3.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hits the road to begin a two game series against Pittsburgh.

The Pirates are 8-8 on their home turf. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .291 is last in the MLB. Melky Cabrera leads the team with an OBP of .364.

The Rangers are 4-9 on the road. The Texas pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 5.17, Lance Lynn paces the staff with a mark of 5.75. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 25 RBIs and is batting .287. Starling Marte is 8-for-46 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 26 RBIs and is batting .270. Logan Forsythe is 13-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 10-day IL (right elbow flexor strain), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: day-to-day (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 10-day IL (biceps), Chris Archer: 10-day IL (thumb), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ronald Guzman: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.