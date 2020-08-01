The 24-year-old Keller surrendered long solo homers by Ian Happ and Javier Báez earlier in the inning.
Keller was selected by the Pirates in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft and made his big league debut last May. He pitched five effective innings in a 5-1 victory at St. Louis in his first start this season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.