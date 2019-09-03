Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller holds his arm after getting hit by line drive by Miami Marlins’ Garrett Cooper during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Keller left the game. (Keith Srakocic/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Pirates rookie right-hander Mitch Keller has been pulled from a game after being struck in the right wrist by a line drive.

Keller was injured in the second inning on a comebacker hit by Miami’s Garrett Cooper. Considered the Pirates’ top prospect coming into the season, Keller was making his eighth major league start Tuesday night. He is 1-3 with an 8.18 ERA.

Clay Holmes relieved Keller with the game scoreless.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.