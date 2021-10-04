The same went for the position players. John Nogowski achieved fleeting cult status after arriving in early July. By late September he was playing for San Francisco. Todd Frazier was signed in February to provide veteran leadership to a young club. He was gone by mid-May. Adam Frazier started at second base in the All-Star Game. A couple weeks later, while leading the majors in hits, he was traded to San Diego. Longtime outfielder Gregory Polanco slumped and was booed at PNC Park. He was released in August.