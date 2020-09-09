The Pirates are 8-13 on their home turf. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .286 is last in the National League. Colin Moran leads the lineup with an OBP of .344.
The White Sox are 15-7 in road games. Chicago leads the American League in hitting with a .269 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .353.
TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .466.
Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 extra base hits and 40 RBIs.
INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Anthony Alford: (elbow), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (lower back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.