Seattle Mariners (63-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-86, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (0-0, 27.00 ERA) Pirates: Dario Agrazal (4-4, 4.91 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Newman is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Pittsburgh readies to play Seattle.

The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the league.

The Mariners are 30-46 in road games. Seattle has hit 233 home runs as a team this season. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 30, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 37 home runs and has 116 RBIs. Jose Osuna is 10-for-40 with four doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 47 extra base hits and is slugging .457. Kyle Lewis is 9-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .257 batting average, 7.95 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .231 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.